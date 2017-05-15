Travel Chaos After WW2 Bomb Found In Birmingham

NHS Trusts In West Midlands Affected By Cyber Attack
Police tell Heart the Aston expressway is expected to be closed until Tuesday afternoon while bomb disposal experts make the 500lb device safe.
Hundreds of homes and businesses in Aston have been evacuated after a German WW2 bomb was found by builders in Priory Road.
The MOD has told Heart that its possible an Army bomb squad will have to work through the night to stabalise the 500lb device. It's likely it will then be moved by convoy to a safe MOD site before a controlled explosion. {Pic: @OFFICIALWMAS}
#HeartNews has been told #AstonExpressway could be shut for another 20hrs!!! After this unexploded WW2 bomb was found in #Aston earlier. https://t.co/8cT0nBaVW8— West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) May 15, 2017
London Midland trains between Birmingham and Lichfield will be subject to change again on Tuesday morning with buses being diverted around the exclusion zone.
Trains between #Birmingham New Street & Lichfield will be affected again on Tuesday morning as the bomb squad deal with #WW2 bomb in #Aston https://t.co/Yq5bndHzpy— West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) May 15, 2017
West Midlands Police closed the Aston Expressway around and say it is likely to remain shut until at least tomorrow afternoon as it falls inside the 500m cordon which has been set up.
Birmingham Police commander Chris Johnson said: "An initial assessment from Army bomb disposal suggests this is a large explosive device - that's why an extensive cordon has been put in place for public safety.
"There is the possibility we may have to extend the cordon on advice from experts. We don't take decisions like this lightly but public safety has to be our number-one priority.
"Hundreds of homes have been evacuated and we are working with our partners to provide emergency accommodation.
"There have been some difficulties in accessing the device given the terrain and its position within a construction site, but all agencies involved are working as quickly as possible to bring the situation to a safe conclusion.
"I recognise the impact on people's lives that incidents like this cause and I would like to thank the public for their understanding and support at this time.''
Birmingham City Council have set up a rescue centre at the Alexander Stadium for the hundreds of residents who can't return to their homes in Aston overnight.
They told us: "We are currently working closely with our partners to ensure that the situation is managed as effectively as possible and that appropriate support is provided to those impacted. This includes a rest centre set up to accommodate those unable to stay in their homes."
