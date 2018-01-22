Tributes Paid To "Superstar Dancer" Mylee

Tributes have been paid to an eight-year-old girl who was stabbed to death at a house in Brownhills, Walsall.

Mylee Billingham died in hospital on Saturday night after being stabbed at a bungalow in Valley View.

Flowers have been laid outside with neighbours telling Capital they're shocked by what happened:

Plenty of tributes left outside the house in Brownhills where 8-year-old Mylee Billingham was tragically killed. One calls her a "superstar dancer" whilst another tells her to "stay safe with the angels". pic.twitter.com/XUnzDRgwkl — Tom Bushell (@TomBushell92) January 22, 2018

Speaking outside St James' Primary, where Mylee went to school, Headteacher Andy Nicholls made this short statement;

"What can I say - We're all numb..in shock. Everyone at the school is completely devastated. Mylee was dearly loved by us all. Her smile lit up the room - in fact it never left her face. She was a fun loving, happy eight year old who should have had her whole life in front of her. She took a full part in school life, particularly enjoying singing and performing. She was just a lovely little girl. Our hearts go out to her family."

Walsall Council have also made a statement offering support.

.@WalsallCouncil have paid tribute to Mylee Billingham who was stabbed & died in Brownhills over the weekend.#HeartNews pic.twitter.com/Kx7QgMsnFd — West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) January 22, 2018

Police have arrested a 54-year-old man, but he's currently in a critical condition in hospital where he's expected to undergo surgery on stab wounds to his stomach.