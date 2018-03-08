Tributes to father found fatally injured

8 March 2018, 17:18

Christopher James Colgan

The family of a father found with a fatal injury at his Birmingham home have paid tribute to his 'pure heart.'

Christopher James Colgan died in hospital after being discovered with a gunshot wound to the head in Parkhouse Drive, Erdington, on Friday 2nd March. 

The 31-year-old's family have said: "We are truly devastated for the sad loss of our son, dad, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, grandson and friend.

Christopher James Colgan

"Our lives will never be the same and this has left a huge hole in not only our lives but our community too. 

"His daughter is such a daddy's girl and he loved her with his life; his nieces and nephews will miss him dearly.

"We are more than heartbroken and we love you. 

"We couldn’t have been more privileged to have had you in our lives; till we all meet again rest in price your beautiful soul."

A murder investigation was immediately launched and detectives arrested a 30-year-old man and 17-year-old male in connection with Mr Colgan’s death.

They have both been released on bail until a date later this month with conditions including residing at a specified address and weekly reporting to a police station.

Anyone with information is urged to call West Midlands Police’s Homicide Team on 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. 

