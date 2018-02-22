Two Arrested After Boys Killed In Coventry Crash

Two boys have been killed after a hit and run crash in Coventry on Thursday afternoon.

Police are calling this a "parents worst nightmare" as the confirmed the 6-year-old boy died at Birmingham Children's Hospital.



His death comes hours after his 2-year-old brother died in the same hospital minutes after the crash in the Stoke area of the city.



The pair were both hit by a car on MacDonald Road around 2 o'clock in the afternoon, the air ambulance and four ambulances were sent to the scene.

But, West Midlands Ambulance Service say it soon became clear nothing could be done to save the toddler.



A 53-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman are being held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving.



They were arrested after a black Ford Focus was found abandoned near to the scene of the crash.



Neighbours who saw the aftermath of the crash described seeing a child's scooter and a pushchair were left smashed in the middle of the road.



In a statement West Midlands Police have told Heart they are "still trying to establish how this tragic incident has happened and anyone who hasn't yet spoken to an officer should call 101.

"This is a parent's worst nightmare and it's impossible to imagine their grief, but specialist officers will be supporting them as our investigation continues."



