Two Arrested After Toddler Dies In Coventry Crash

A two-year-old boy has died after a non-stop collision in Coventry on Thursday afternoon.

He was in a car with his six-year-old brother, when it was hit on MacDonald Road in Stoke, around 2pm.

Both were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but sadly nothing could be done to save the younger brother. The six-year-old remains in a critical condition.

A black Ford Focus was found abandoned a short time after the crash and two people, a 22-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman, have been arrested.

The road remains closed while emergency services are at the scene and officers are speaking to witnesses.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the force’s collision investigation unit, said: “We are still trying to establish how this tragic incident has happened and anyone who hasn’t yet spoken to an officer should call us on 101.

“This is a parent’s worst nightmare and it’s impossible to imagine their grief, but specialist officers will be supporting them as our investigation continues.”

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “Crews arrived to find two pedestrians, both young boys, who had been seriously injured following the collision with the car.

“It quickly became apparent they had both suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident and following emergency trauma care at the scene by our staff, they were both quickly transported to hospital on blue lights.

“Unfortunately, shortly after arrival at hospital it became apparent nothing could be done to save one of the boys and he was confirmed deceased.

“The second boy was taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital and accompanied by the air ambulance crew who helped to administer specialist treatment en-route.

“The boy’s condition was described as critical on arrival at hospital.”