Two Die In Light Aircraft Crash In Worcerstershire

Two men have died after a plane crash in Worcestershire this afternoon.

The light aircraft came down in field in Overbury near Tewkesbury in foggy conditions at around 12.45pm.



West Midlands Ambulance Service and Hereford & Worcester Fire Service arrived on the scene quickly but say it soon became apparent nothing could be done to save the men.

West Midlands Ambulance Service have released a statement this afternoon (Monday 8th January)

"Two people have died after a light aircraft crash.



"The single engine aircraft came down at around 12.45pm today in a field near Overbury, Tewkesbury.



"Due to the foggy conditions at the time, the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham, with a doctor and critical care paramedic on board, had landed a couple of miles from the crash scene and were picked up by a paramedic officer in a car and were taken to the scene.



"Two ambulances and a second paramedic officer also attended.



"Sadly, it quickly became apparent that nothing could be done to save either man and they were both confirmed dead at the scene."

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) have been informed and a team of investigators have been deployed.

Superintendent Kevin Purcell from West Mercia Police said: "Emergency services remain at the scene of the incident, in which two people have sadly died.

"We have been working closely with our colleagues from the other emergency services at the scene to make the area safe and to ensure the resulting investigation can now proceed, which will be led by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch. We will continue to support them throughout their investigation.

"Our thoughts remain with the families of the two people who have lost their lives."