Two Die In Stabbings Within Hours In The West Midands

Kidnapped Model Returns To UK After Home Searched By Police In Oldbury
A British model kidnapped in Italy has arrived back in the UK after a man was arrested by West Midlands Police.
Two men have died in stabbings in the West Midlands over the weekend.
The first attack happened in Stourbridge early yesterday morning.
Police said the 24-year-old man was stabbed at the Chicago's bar in the town centre shortly before 1am on Sunday.
A police spokesman said the man was taken to hospital but had suffered a fatal chest wound.
A forensic post-mortem examination is due to take place and a police cordon remains in place at the scene.
In a statement posted on its Facebook page, Chicago's said: "We're devastated by the events of last night, when a customer tragically lost their life and would like to extend our sincere condolences to family and friends at this very sad time.
"We're cooperating fully with the police investigation and would urge any witnesses to contact West Midlands Police."
The second attack was in a few hours later in Solihull, A man with head and neck injuries was found in Haselour Road, Kingshurst yesterday morning (Sunday 6 August).
The discovery was made just before 10am by a passer-by.
A 20-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious stab wound injuries and his injuries were initially described as critical. But, West Midlands Police have since confirmed he has died from his injuries.
Police investigating attack on Birmingham MP Steve McCabe say they're questioning a man.
Families of the Birmingham pub bombing victims are crowd-funding a High Court challenge in a bid to overturn a coroner's ban on naming suspects.
