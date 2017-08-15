V Fest 2017 At Weston Park Staffordshire

15th August 2017, 18:26

V Fest Weston Park Staffordshire 2016

Weston Park in Staffordshire is home to V Festival once again.

You'd be crazy not to be excited about this year's lineup, with P!nk headlining ahead of her highly-anticipated comeback!

via GIPHY

So, what do you need to know? Well, it's going to be AMAZING!

Here's how the lineup's looking for Weston Park, with times now confirmed...

SATURDAY:

- Clean Bandit - Supervene Stage - 2:15pm

- Jason Derulo - Supervene Stage - 3:25pm

- JP Cooper - MTV Stage - 3:35pm

- Krept & Konan - MTV Stage - 4:40pm

- Emeli Sande - Supervene Stage - 4:55pm

- Disciples - Dance Arena - 5:15pm

- Nadia Rose - V Street Stage - 6:00pm

- Stormzy - Supervene Stage - 6:15pm

- Example & DJ Wire - Dance Arena - 6:30pm

- Ellie Goulding - Supervene Stage - 7:35pm

- Dizzee Rascal - MTV Stage - 8:00pm

- Jay Z - Supervene Stage - 9:15pm 

- Gorgon City - Dance Arena - 9:30pm

SUNDAY:

- Busted - Supervene Stage - 12:15pm

- Jay Sean - MTV Stage - 12:45pm

- Ella Eyre - Supervene Stage - 1:10pm

- Calum Scott - MTV Stage - 1:25pm

- George Ezra - Supervene Stage - 1:55pm

- James Arthur - Supervene Stage - 2:15pm

- The Vamps - MTV Stage - 3:20pm

- Madness - Supervene Stage - 3:25pm

- Jonas Blue - MTV Stage - 4:25pm

- Sigala - Dance Arena - 5:30pm

- Anne-Marie - MTV Stage - 5:35pm

- Jess Glynne - Supervene Stage - 6:15pm

- Sigma Live - MTV Stage - 6:45pm

- Craig David - Supervene Stage - 7:35pm

- Galantis - Dance Arena - 8:00pm

- Sean Paul - MTV Stage - 8:00pm

- P!NK - Supervene Stage - 9:15pm

- Steve Aoki - Dance Arena - 9:15pm

- Rudimental - MTV Stage - 9:20pm

 

Organisers are releasing regular updates about this weekend's festival in Weston Park and Hylands Park, as excitement builds.

V Fest are advising festival goers that there will be increased security checks for anyone going onto the site. Everyone heading in will be subject to extra searches of their vehicles, bags and their person. There are also bag size restrictions in place for anyone going into the actual arena to check out the world class acts.

 

There’s no excuse for running out of a bevy during P!nk's set with the concierge service the festival are doing!

Dedicated staff will be roaming the arena over the course of the weekend, and in exchange for concierge tokens, they can get you up to 4 drinks from the bar! So no chance of missing your fave acts.

Staffordshire Police will be on site all weekend to help and advise. The safety tips have already started!

Stick with Heart, we'll have more information on any travel disruption around Weston Park this weekend so you can hopefully avoid the worst of it!

Recently Played Tracks

On Radio: Sian Welby

7pm - 10pm

Email the show

Text 'HEART' to 82122

Sian Welby

Stay tuned...

Watch heart TV

  • Now playing: The best feel good music

Don't Miss

Heart VIP

Local

Autumn Weather

Find your local four day weather report here.

Listening To Radio Win With Heart

Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.

Follow Heart on Twitter