Warwickshire Child Kidnapper Jailed

He was only charged with the offence in 2001 last year

A 72 year-old Warwickshire man has been jailed for kidnapping and indecently assaulting a 6 year-old girl.

Arnold Baxter from Bath Street in Rugby took the child from Barton-under-Needwood in 2001.

He was arrested for drink driving on his birthday in March last year, and his DNA profile matched samples taken from the coat of the victim.

Speaking after the sentencing, the victim's mother said:

"My daughter has spent these last 15 years of her life growing into the beautiful and successful person that she is today and will continue to be in the years to come.

"In spite of - or perhaps because of - her kind and generous nature, my daughter fully deserves to have this moment - to know that the man who is none of these things, a man who thinks it's acceptable to kidnap, assault and abandon a vulnerable six-year old child, has finally been called to account for his actions and will now be punished for them.

"Mr Baxter has spent the last 15 years of his life continuing to go about his day-to-day business and taking advantage of the things he enjoys in life. I can only imagine that even the most mundane of pleasures must always have been tainted somewhat by the knowledge that one day his enjoyment of them must come to an end."