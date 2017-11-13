West Midlands Forces Join 2 Week Firearms Surrender

People across the region are being asked to go through homes, sheds and outbuildings for any unwanted guns.

A two week firearms surrender is being held across the country from today, after a rise in gun crime.

It means anyone can hand weapons over to local police stations anonymously, although they will still be checked for links to any offences.

The firearms which surrender bins will take include those where their licence has run out - or even antiques.

#VIDEO A 2 week long firearms surrender starts today - Helen McMillan is the national police chiefs council lead for the control of firearms pic.twitter.com/wgno2CJUN3 — West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) November 13, 2017

Stations where firearms can be surrendered:

West Midlands Police

Lloyd House (24hrs)

Bourneville

Solihull

Brierley Hill

West Bromwich

Wolverhampton

Stechford

Coventry Central

Bloxwich

Sutton Coldfield

West Mercia Police

Kidderminster Police Station

Redditch Police Station

Malinsgate Police Station

Shrewsbury Police Station

Worcester Police Station

Warwickshire Police





Leamington Spa Police Station

Nuneaton Police Station

Rugby Police Station



