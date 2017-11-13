West Midlands Forces Join 2 Week Firearms Surrender

Now Playing
13 November 2017, 06:53
People across the region are being asked to go through homes, sheds and outbuildings for any unwanted guns.
A two week firearms surrender is being held across the country from today, after a rise in gun crime.
It means anyone can hand weapons over to local police stations anonymously, although they will still be checked for links to any offences.
The firearms which surrender bins will take include those where their licence has run out - or even antiques.
#VIDEO A 2 week long firearms surrender starts today - Helen McMillan is the national police chiefs council lead for the control of firearms pic.twitter.com/wgno2CJUN3— West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) November 13, 2017
Stations where firearms can be surrendered:
West Midlands Police
West Mercia Police