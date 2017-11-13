West Midlands Forces Join 2 Week Firearms Surrender

13 November 2017, 06:53

Gun

People across the region are being asked to go through homes, sheds and outbuildings for any unwanted guns.

A two week firearms surrender is being held across the country from today, after a rise in gun crime.

It means anyone can hand weapons over to local police stations anonymously, although they will still be checked for links to any offences.

The firearms which surrender bins will take include those where their licence has run out - or even antiques.

 

Stations where firearms can be surrendered:

West Midlands Police

  • Lloyd House (24hrs)
  •  Bourneville
  •  Solihull
  • Brierley Hill
  • West Bromwich
  • Wolverhampton
  • Stechford
  • Coventry Central
  • Bloxwich
  • Sutton Coldfield

West Mercia Police

  • Kidderminster Police Station
  • Redditch Police Station
  • Malinsgate Police Station
  • Shrewsbury Police Station
  • Worcester Police Station
Warwickshire Police

  • Leamington Spa Police Station
  • Nuneaton Police Station
  • Rugby Police Station
 


Npower owner takes £427m hit on tough market and price cap plans
Jupiter Venus Conjunction 2

Venus And Jupiter Will Spectacularly Align For A SECOND Time Tomorrow

Trevor Sinclair arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, common assault and criminal damage

