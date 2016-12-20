West Midlands Police Reviewing Security Measures After Berlin Terror Attack

West Midlands Police say they are reviewing security measures following last night's terror attack in Berlin

West Midlands Police say they are reviewing their response and increasing visible patrols where required to provide reassurance to those visiting both Birmingham and the wider West Midlands after the tragic events in Berlin last night.

The force says they have been working with Birmingham City Council to plan this year's Frankfurt Christmas Market, with concrete bollards being among the safety measures agreed upon.

A lorry driver deliberately ploughed into people who were shopping and drinking mulled wine at the Christmas Market in Berlin, killing at least 12 people and injuring 48 others.

Cary is a stallholder at the Christmas market in Birmingham city centre and reacted to last night's terror attack.

Below is the full statement from West Midlands Police released following last night's terror attack in Berlin.

"Following the tragic events In Berlin last night, we are reviewing our police response and increasing visible patrols where required to provide reassurance to those visiting, working and living in Birmingham and the rest of the West Midlands.

We have detailed policing tactics and security measures in place to protect the public, which are being reviewed on a daily basis.

We’re asking everyone to remain vigilant but not alarmed and report any suspicious activities to police on the confidential Anti-Terrorist Hotline - 0800 789 321 -in an emergency call 999.

Suspicious activity is anything that seems out of place, unusual or just doesn’t seem to fit in with day-to-day life - Let us decide if it is important.

We work tirelessly to counter terrorism. Our absolute priority is to ensure the safety and security of the people who live, work and visit the West Midlands area.

The threat to the UK from international terrorism remains at severe, meaning an attack is considered to be highly likely. We ask that people remain alert, vigilant but not alarmed and report anything suspicious to us at the earliest possible opportunity.

Our officers have worked alongside colleagues from Birmingham City Council to plan this year’s annual Frankfurt Christmas Market . As part of this, a number of security measures were agreed before the market opened, including installing some concrete bollards at a number of locations.

The installation of the bollards formed part of the original security plan and is not a result of any new or specific intelligence relating to Birmingham.

Our policing tactics and security measures are being reviewed on a daily basis –we have a dedicated police response in place for the market and we, along with our partners, are working around the clock to keep Birmingham and our other cities as safe as can be.

It is a busy time of year for the city and we want to ensure a safe and enjoyable time for everyone who visits over the festive period."