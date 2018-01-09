Wolverhampton Man Among Six Charged With Far Right National Action Membership

Five men, including a man from Wolverhampton, and a woman have appeared in court charged with being members of banned far-right group National Action.

Nathan Pryke, 26; Adam Thomas, 21; Claudia Patatas, 38; Darren Fletcher, 28; Daniel Bogunovic, 26; and 24-year-old Joel Wilmore appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

The charges relate to belonging to the banned group between December 17 2016 and September 5 last year.

The decision by the Government to ban National Action came into force in December 2016, making membership of the group a criminal offence carrying a sentence of up to 10 years' imprisonment.

At the time the ban was brought in, the Home Office said the neo-Nazi group was the first far-right organisation to be proscribed as a terrorist organisation.

Bogunovic is also charged with intending to stir up racial hatred by posting National Action-branded stickers at the Aston University campus in Birmingham.

All six were charged after an inquiry involving the West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit and have pleaded not-guilty.

They are all due to appear at the Old Bailey on 19th January.