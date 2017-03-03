Wolverhampton Taxi Driver Fined For Refusing To Pick Up Blind Woman

Police In West Midlands Catch More Than 100 Drivers On Their Phones In Two Days
West Mids Police say they've caught 117 drivers using their phones in the last two days.
The driver, working in Wolverhampton at the time, said it was because of fears her guide dog would make a mess
A taxi driver who refused to pick up a blind woman and her guide dog has been ordered to pay more than £500.
Samim Yakubi left the 71 year-old stranded in Wolverhampton last October, over concerns the animal would urinate or leave hairs.
The 40 year-old from Hobgate Road in Heath Town admitted breaching the Equality Act.
Yakubi was interviewed under caution by council officers where he admitted that he had lied to Ms Nicholls, saying the real reason he had left the scene was because he was worried the dog would urinate in his car and leave hair on its interior.
Steve Evans, from the council, said: "This was discrimination plain and simple.
"I find it despicable that a private hire driver, who is there to provide a service to everyone, would abandon a blind passenger because he didn't want a guide dog in his car.
"Yakubi knew he was breaking the law - all drivers undergo disability awareness training, but he went ahead and did it anyway, motivated by purely selfish reasons."
29 year-old Tahnie Martin died when a 2 metre long wooden water tank cover hit her during the storm in Wolverhampton
Campaigners in the West Midlands have told Heart they're concerned that leaving the EU could lead to a rise in attacks on gay, lesbian, bisexual and transsexual people.
A pensioner was punched to the floor and later died in hospital after his life support was switched off
