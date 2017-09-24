Woman Dies In Black Country Crash

24 September 2017, 09:01

Vikki Jones Lower Gornal crash victim

Two young men have been arrested after a woman died in a crash in the Black Country.

Officers were called to Wood Road, Lower Gornal, at around 10.10pm on Friday 22 September following reports of a collision between two cars.

A 30-year-old woman who has been named as Vikki Jones was treated at the scene by paramedics but despite their best efforts was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remain in police custody.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the West Midlands Police Collision Investigation Unit, said: "This investigation is in its early stages and we are trying to establish exactly what happened, and are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision and hasn’t yet spoken to us to contact us.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who sadly lost her life; specialist officers are supporting them at this difficult time."

