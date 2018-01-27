Woman Found Shot Dead In Car In Shropshire

A man has been arrested

West Mercia Police have arrested a 45 year-old man on suspicion of murder after a woman was found with gunshot wounds in Shropshire.

Officers say they received several reports that a shotgun had been fired in Newport last night (Friday 26th).

When police arrived at the scene on Farmer Gate, they found the woman with a shot to her neck. Paramedics were called but she was declared dead at the scene.

The 45-year-old man from Newport was arrested on farmland near Sutton. He is currently in hospital under police guard.