Woman Found Shot Dead In Car In Shropshire
27 January 2018, 08:52
A man has been arrested
West Mercia Police have arrested a 45 year-old man on suspicion of murder after a woman was found with gunshot wounds in Shropshire.
Officers say they received several reports that a shotgun had been fired in Newport last night (Friday 26th).
When police arrived at the scene on Farmer Gate, they found the woman with a shot to her neck. Paramedics were called but she was declared dead at the scene.
The 45-year-old man from Newport was arrested on farmland near Sutton. He is currently in hospital under police guard.
A shotgun was recovered at the scene of the arrest.
Superintendent Sue Thomas said: "We are in the very early stages of our investigation and have a number of officers carrying out enquiries.
"At this time we believe the suspect and the deceased were known to each other.
"Our thoughts are with the family of the victim; they will be offered support by specially trained officers.
"We will be stepping up patrols in the area overnight and over the weekend to provide reassurance to the community.
"If you have any information you think could assist us with our investigation please contact us immediately."
If anyone has information that could help police with their enquiries they should call 101 and quote incident 725s of 26 January 2018. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via