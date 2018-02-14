Coroner Rules Worcester Woman's Death From Diet Pill Overdose Was Suicide

14 February 2018, 17:11

Diet Pill Overdose Bethany Shipsey

Bethany Shipsey's father, Doug wants changes to the law after she overdosed on diet pills.

A coroner's ruled the death of the 21 year old in Worcestershire who'd taken diet pills, was suicide, but says a series of failings in hospital also contributed to her death.

Beth (Pictured above from family handout) died in February last year after taking DNP.

The inquest has previously heard how busy the A and E at the Worcestershire Royal was on the night she died and that doctor's hadn't looked up information about the drug she'd taken which had DNP in it.

Doug spoke to Heart outside Worcestershire Coroner's Court:

Bethany's family now say they want to meet with the Prime Minister over changes to the law to prevent people buying the chemical.

