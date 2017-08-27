Worcestershire Lorry Driver Charged Over Fatal M1 Crash

A 31 year-old man from Worcestershire has been charged after a crash on the M1 which killed 8 people and injured four others.

UPDATE - 9:30AM SUNDAY 27TH

31 year-old Ryszard Masierak from Barnards Close in Evesham has been charged with eight counts of causing death by dangerous driving, four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and eight counts of causing death by careless driving while over the prescribed limit.

He was remanded in custody to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Monday 28th).

53 year-old David Wagstaff from Derwent Street in Stoke-on-Trent is charged with eight counts of causing death by dangerous driving and four counts causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was bailed to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on Monday 11 September.

It's after a collision between a minibus and two lorries on the M1 in Buckinghamshire on Saturday (26th), which left eight people dead.

The victims were passengers inside the minibus travelling from Nottingham to Wembley - six men and two women.

Three other victims, whose injuries are described as life-threatening, have spent the night in hospital.

A fourth person was admitted to hospital with less severe injuries after the collision on the southbound carriageway of the motorway near Newport Pagnell, between junctions 15 and 14.

We're told that some of those on board the bus, which carried the branding for ABC Travels, run by Cyriac Joseph, based in Nottingham, were visiting the UK from India.

A 31-year-old man from Worcestershire was arrested on suspicion of one count of causing death by dangerous driving and one count of drink-driving.

A 53-year-old from Stoke-on-Trent is also in custody, on suspicion of one count of causing death by dangerous driving.

Chief Inspector Henry Parsons from TVP's joint operations unit for roads policing, said: "The scene facing the officers who attended was complex and the recovery operation which followed was challenging.

"Tragically eight people lost their lives, with four further people seriously injured, and it is our duty to establish the circumstances of what happened.

"Officers are working to inform the next of kin of the people who died and specially-trained family liaison officers will be offering them their support. Some of those involved were visiting the UK from India and we are working to keep families abroad informed.

"This collision was deeply distressing for the members of the public who witnessed it, along with the emergency service workers who attended and displayed high levels of professionalism."

Spokesmen for AIM Logistics and FedEx expressed sympathies to those who lost loved ones in the crash, and said the companies were assisting police with their inquiries.