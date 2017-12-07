School Closures

Find out whether your school is closed

Below is the list of closures from Councils in the West Midlands

This list is updated constantly by them, and any information we receive at Heart West Midlands will be added to it, so keep it bookmarked to find out what is going on.



Birmingham Council :School closure page

Dudley Council: School closure page

Sandwell school closures: School closure list and more on Facebook or Twitter

Solihull Council: School closures published on Twitter

Walsall Council: School closures list

Wolverhampton City Council: School closures list

Shropshire Council: School closure list, with more information on its Twitter feed.

Telford and Wrekin council: School closures with more information on its Twitter feed.

Staffordshire County Council: School closures , with more information on its Twitter feed.

Herefordshire Council: Twitter feed.

Worcestershire County Council: School closures with more information on its Twitter feed.

Coventry City Council: School closures with more information on its Twitter feed.

Warwickshire County Council: Twitter feed.



