Carmarthenshire murder victim named by police
8 March 2018, 12:12
A woman who was murdered, on a farm in Carmarthenshire, has been named as Fiona Scourfield.
The 54-year-old was found dead at her house in the St Clears area on Tuesday 6th March.
A 16-year-old male was been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody.
Fiona was a volunteer with UK German Shepherd Rescue, who have paid tribute to a "rescue family friend".
"To say the rescue is devastated would be a massive understatement.
"Suzi was one of our longest standing members who supported the rescue wholeheartedly.
"Her UK-GSR dog Bruno was her absolute world.
"Suzi worked tirelessly to make the world a better place for animals & her loss is a huge loss not only to us but to animals worldwide."
Dyfed-Powys Police say they're not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.