Carmarthenshire murder victim named by police

A woman who was murdered, on a farm in Carmarthenshire, has been named as Fiona Scourfield.

The 54-year-old was found dead at her house in the St Clears area on Tuesday 6th March.

A 16-year-old male was been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody.

Fiona was a volunteer with UK German Shepherd Rescue, who have paid tribute to a "rescue family friend".

"To say the rescue is devastated would be a massive understatement.

"Suzi was one of our longest standing members who supported the rescue wholeheartedly.

"Her UK-GSR dog Bruno was her absolute world.

"Suzi worked tirelessly to make the world a better place for animals & her loss is a huge loss not only to us but to animals worldwide."

Dyfed-Powys Police say they're not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.