Defendant cuts own throat in Pembrokeshire court

11th January 2017, 15:28

Paramedics have been called to Haverfordwest Magistrates Court after a defendant cut his own throat in the dock.

Haverfordwest Magistrates Court

Officers were called to the court at around 10.20am after the defendant slashed his throat. 

Lukasz Robert Pawlowski was then airlifted to hospital, with the Welsh Ambulance Service describing his injuries as "serious".

The 33-year-old had previously pleaded guilty to sexual assault by grabbing and kissing a shop assistant.

Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Officers attended and found an injured man at the scene, who was receiving treatment by paramedics.

"He has been conveyed to Morriston Hospital by air ambulance. 

"Police are not looking to speak to anyone else in connection with the incident."

Stephen Crabb described the incident as "disturbing".

An HM Courts and Tribunal Spokesperson confirmed there were no injuries to staff or other court users. 

"There is an ongoing police investigation so it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage."

