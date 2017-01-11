Defendant cuts own throat in Pembrokeshire court

Audio Welsh PCSO on the dangers of drugs
A Police Community Support Officer is using a personal experience to discourage people from using drugs.
Paramedics have been called to Haverfordwest Magistrates Court after a defendant cut his own throat in the dock.
Officers were called to the court at around 10.20am after the defendant slashed his throat.
Lukasz Robert Pawlowski was then airlifted to hospital, with the Welsh Ambulance Service describing his injuries as "serious".
The 33-year-old had previously pleaded guilty to sexual assault by grabbing and kissing a shop assistant.
Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Officers attended and found an injured man at the scene, who was receiving treatment by paramedics.
"He has been conveyed to Morriston Hospital by air ambulance.
"Police are not looking to speak to anyone else in connection with the incident."
Stephen Crabb described the incident as "disturbing".
Disturbing news. No one should be in a position to harm themselves or others in a court room. https://t.co/uFMAk2M9jd
— Stephen Crabb (@scrabbmp) January 11, 2017
An HM Courts and Tribunal Spokesperson confirmed there were no injuries to staff or other court users.
"There is an ongoing police investigation so it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage."
A Police Community Support Officer is using a personal experience to discourage people from using drugs.
Charlotte Church has turned down an invitation to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration.
Patients across Wales could soon get access to new drugs and treatments more quickly.
A doctor from Wales says the destruction caused by the civil war in Syria is off the scale.
7pm - 10pm
Text 'HEART' to 82122
7pm - 10pm
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
What's happening on the roads where you are?
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Find out more about some of the companies advertising on Heart Wales - West.
Comments