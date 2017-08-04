Llandeilo man jailed for abusing teenagers

'Scrap free painkillers for cancer vaccination'
It's claimed the current cost to the NHS in Wales for free painkillers tops more than £16 million a year.
A man from Carmarthenshire has been jailed after being convicted of abusing teenage boys.
Albert John Vaughan Williams carried out the sexual offences between 1995 and 2005.
The 52-year-old from Llandeilo was arrested in October 2015 after the victims reported the abuse to Dyfed-Powys Police.
He was convicted of multiple offences, including witness intimidation, during a trial at Swansea Crown Court.
He's now been sentenced to six years in prison and given a life-long Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
Detective Sergeant Andy Davies said: "This is a positive outcome for the victims, the wider community and for our CID team who has been working on this investigation for a long period of time.
"I would like to commend the victims who found the courage to come forward and report the despicable crimes committed against them that have left lasting psychological damage.
"We have skilled detectives and forensics experts who can investigate reports of non-recent sexual abuse such as this.
"I hope this outcome will encourage anyone else who has suffered non-recent sexual abuse to please report it to police."
Sexual abuse can be reported via 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers. Support is also available from Survivors Trust Cymru or through New Pathways .
It's claimed the current cost to the NHS in Wales for free painkillers tops more than £16 million a year.
Another case of measles has been diagnosed in South Wales.
The Welsh Government says changes making it easier for gay and bisexual men to donate blood will be introduced in Wales.
A National Assembly Committee says a “stronger political will” is needed to solve the problems facing bus services in Wales.
9am - 12pm
Text 'HEART' to 82122
Now playing: The best feel good music
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
What's happening on the roads where you are?
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Find out more about some of the companies advertising on Heart Wales - West.
Comments