Llandeilo man jailed for abusing teenagers

A man from Carmarthenshire has been jailed after being convicted of abusing teenage boys.

Albert John Vaughan Williams carried out the sexual offences between 1995 and 2005.

The 52-year-old from Llandeilo was arrested in October 2015 after the victims reported the abuse to Dyfed-Powys Police.

He was convicted of multiple offences, including witness intimidation, during a trial at Swansea Crown Court.

He's now been sentenced to six years in prison and given a life-long Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Detective Sergeant Andy Davies said: "This is a positive outcome for the victims, the wider community and for our CID team who has been working on this investigation for a long period of time.

"I would like to commend the victims who found the courage to come forward and report the despicable crimes committed against them that have left lasting psychological damage.

"We have skilled detectives and forensics experts who can investigate reports of non-recent sexual abuse such as this.

"I hope this outcome will encourage anyone else who has suffered non-recent sexual abuse to please report it to police."

Sexual abuse can be reported via 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers. Support is also available from Survivors Trust Cymru or through New Pathways .