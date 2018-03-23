People in Llanelli stopped by suspects pretending to be police

Victims in Llanelli have been stopped by suspects pretending to police officers.

Several cases have been reported in the town, where men got out of a car and shone a torch in the victim's face.

They pretended to be police and demanded the victims empty their pockets for them to be searched.

Police have received reports of it happening in the Tyisha, Felinfoel and Llwynhendy areas.

It's believed a dark coloured car, possibly an Audi, was used by the suspects.

Nobody was injured, but Dyfed-Police Police have now issued advice saying genuine police officers will show their warrant card.

A spokesperson said: "Dyfed-Powys Police officers follow strict protocols when carrying out a Stop and Search procedure.

"They will show their warrant card and clearly state their reasons for the search, before any search takes place.

"The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."