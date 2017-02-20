Man admits taking knife to Pembrokeshire court

A man, who cut his throat in the dock at Haverfordwest Magistrates, has admitted taking a kitchen knife into the court.

Lukasz Robert Pawlowski, 33, stabbed himself in the throat at the court in Pembrokeshire in January.

He appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Monday via video link where the judge said there was no indication that he had intended to hurt anyone else with the weapon.

Judge Paul Thomas said he did not want to send Pawlowski to prison.

"Breaching court security is a serious matter,'' he said.

"The reality is he had already been punished for that; he had been in custody for the equivalent of a three-month sentence."

Of Pawlowski entering the court with the weapon, he added: "Why it (the knife) was not picked up is an entirely different matter."

Judge Thomas added that he needed a report on the defendant to assess why he did what he did but that "unfortunately" one could not be prepared for two weeks.

Witnesses were shocked when Pawlowski, of Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, started making jabs at his neck after returning to the dock from going to the toilet.

Paramedics were called and Pawlowski was airlifted to hospital with what the ambulance service described as "serious" injuries.

Pawlowski had previously pleaded guilty to sexual assault by grabbing and kissing a shop assistant.

Pawlowski was remanded in custody to appear before the court for sentence on March 6.