Man dies after Llanelli pub attack on Christmas Eve

A man has died in hospital after being attacked in a bar in Llanelli on Christmas Eve.

The victim, 52-year-old Denzil Vaughan Edwards, was attacked at 'Vista Lounge" just after midnight on 24th December 2017.

Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed he passed away on Wednesday after being treated at the Heath hospital in Cardiff.

His family is being supported by specialist officers and officers are asking people who were at the bar to contact them.

A spokesperson said: "We are making a further appeal for information about the incident, and would like to speak to anyone who has not yet been in contact with the police.

"Any witnesses, or anyone who was at Vista Lounge on Saturday, December 23, into the early hours of Sunday, December 24, are urged to contact DS Ceri Evans or DC Amy Davies by calling 101.

"Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and is currently on police bail.