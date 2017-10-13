Man murdered Llanelli mum in front of her daughter

Now Playing
13 October 2017
A man from Carmarthenshire has been convicted of murdering his girlfriend in front of her young daughter.
Dylan Harries from Felinfoel repeatedly stabbed 19-year-old Katrina Evemy in Llanelli, after discovering she'd kissed another man.
Katrina spent six days on life support, but died six days after being attacked in front of her 22-month-old daughter.
The first police officer to arrive at Katrina's home found her covered in blood.
Prosecutor Patrick Harrington QC said: "Harries inflicted appalling injuries upon her.
Swansea Crown Court heard that Harries went to her house armed with a knife after finding out Katrina had kissed another man.
Mr Harrington said: "Miss Evemy had been in a relationship with Harries for some time but it was very much an on-off relationship.
"Harries is by nature possessive and jealous."
Harries denied murder, claiming he found Katrina wounded when he arrived at the property.
But the 22-year-old was convicted by a jury at Swansea Crown Court after his DNA was found on the victim's body.