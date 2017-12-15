Man caught stealing Christmas jumpers in Carmarthenshire

A man's been caught stealing Christmas jumpers in Carmarthenshire, on Christmas Jumper Day.

Officers in Ammanford were patrolling the town centre as part of an operation targeting thieves in the run up to Christmas.

During their patrol a security guard told them he suspected a man had stolen items from Peacocks.

The man was stopped by police and they found two Christmas jumpers.

Today is Christmas Jumper Day and as part of increased foot patrols in town centres for #OpSANTA17, Dyfed-Powys Police has dealt with a man caught stealing two Christmas jumpers. ➡️ https://t.co/vsGOyKU7Fb ⬅️ — HeddluDPPolice (@DyfedPowys) December 15, 2017

He's been fined £90 and banned from all shops in Ammanford which participate in the "Steal and Be Banned" scheme.

PC Steve Morris said: "We're carrying out extra patrols in the town centre as part of our Operation Safe and Nice to All (Op Santa) campaign to prevent shoplifting.

"We were made aware that a man had stolen items on his person and made off from the shop.

"We caught up with him and were able to reprimand him immediately with an FPN and a ban from all town centre shops.

"We’ll be carrying on with patrols in the lead up to Christmas to protect our local businesses from and shoppers who visit the town centre from thieves."