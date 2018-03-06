Manslaughter charge over fatal Christmas attack in Llanelli

A man has been charged with manslaughter after a man died following a pub fight in Llanelli.

Denzil 'Vaughan' Edwards was seriously assaulted at Vista Lounge on Christmas Eve in 2017.

The 52-year-old died was treated at the Heath hospital in Cardiff, but died a few weeks later.

Dyfed-Powys Police have now charged David Jenkins, 36, from Llanelli with manslaughter.

He is currently on police bail and will appear at Llanelli Magistrates' in April.

Vaughan's family paid tribute to him after the attack saying he was a "fantastic person".

"A Dad, son, bampie, brother, uncle, friend, mentor, but most importantly a fantastic person

"We will carry you in our hearts always. The memories will always make us smile."

His family are still being supported by specialist officers.