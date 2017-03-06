Pembrokeshire sex attacker feared jail

A court has heard a sex attacker from Pembrokeshire stabbed himself in the dock because he mistakenly thought he was going to prison for grabbing hold of a shop worker and kissing her.

Lukasz Pawlowski managed to smuggle a kitchen knife in to Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court in Januar and hid it under a bin in the toilets.

Pawlowski's case was called, but whilst in the dock he asked to go to the toilet.

Prosecutor Robin Rouch said: "The defendant returned and shortly afterwards, the court clerk noticed that he appeared to be scratching his neck area and saw he had what appeared to be a knife."

The 33-year-old was then airlifted to hospital after slashing at his throat.

At Swansea Crown Court on Monday, Judge Paul Thomas sentenced him to a three-year community order and said: "What you did when you mistakenly thought you were going to prison in fact has landed you in prison where you otherwise would not have been."

Prosecutor Robin Rouch said Pawlowski approached the woman in the shop she worked in October and pointed to his cheek as if asking for a kiss, before leaning over the counter and kissing her.

Pawlowski then grabbed her and kissed her on the lips.

Mr Rouch said the woman felt vulnerable after the incident and described her feelings in a victim impact statement.

"It made her feel upset, someone thinking they had the right to touch her and kiss her," he said

"She still doesn't feel comfortable about what happened and she is still fearful of seeing the defendant."

The court heard officers arrested Pawlowski, of Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, after identifying him on CCTV. He told them in interview he had misread the situation.

The court heard Pawlowski had served the equivalent of a four-month sentence.

Jon Tarrant, for the defence, said both offences Pawlowski had admitted, sexual assault and possession of a bladed article, were committed as a result of "misinterpretation" on his client's part.

He said: "He felt he was going into custody. It is quite clear again from his interview he had not completely understood the process."

Sentencing, Judge Thomas said both offences were serious and the knife incident involved a "significant" breach of court security.

He said: "You caused a great deal of distress to the people who saw what you were doing. That must have been a very unpleasant experience for them."

Pawlowski was ordered to take part in a community sex offender treatment programme as part of his community order, plus carry out 80 hours unpaid work and attend a rehabilitation activity requirement for 10 days.

He will have to sign the sex offender's register for five years and has been given a restraining order to not approach the woman.