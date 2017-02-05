Police investigating Llanelli hit and run

Dyfed-Powys Police are looking for the driver of a silver people carrier following a hit and run in Llanelli.

A motorbiker was hit by a car on College Hill around 3.45pm on Saturday afternoon, but the motorist drove off before police arrived.

The biker has been taken to hospital and officers are now trying to find the driver.

A Dyfed-Powys spokesman said: "Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the incident and are particularly interested in speaking to the driver of a silver people carrier that may have front bumper damage.

"If anyone has any information please contact Carmarthenshire Roads Policing Unit on 101."