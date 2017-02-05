Police investigating Llanelli hit and run

Mosques in Wales to open to all
Seven mosques in Wales will open their doors this weekend in the hope of breaking down barriers.
Dyfed-Powys Police are looking for the driver of a silver people carrier following a hit and run in Llanelli.
A motorbiker was hit by a car on College Hill around 3.45pm on Saturday afternoon, but the motorist drove off before police arrived.
The biker has been taken to hospital and officers are now trying to find the driver.
A Dyfed-Powys spokesman said: "Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the incident and are particularly interested in speaking to the driver of a silver people carrier that may have front bumper damage.
"If anyone has any information please contact Carmarthenshire Roads Policing Unit on 101."
A welsh homelessness charity's calling for urgent action to tackle a rise in the number of rough sleepers across Wales.
A new body's being set up to oversee skills, funding for research and the higher and further education sectors in Wales.
A student has admitted using a James-Bond style hidden camera to film women in a toilet.
