Teenager "lucky to be alive" after falling off pier

The coastguard says a teenager is lucky to be alive after falling in to the sea in Milford Haven.

The 14-year-old boy, who couldn't swim, was rescued after falling into the water at Ward's Pier on Sunday evening.

One of his friends called the Coastguard, who pulled him out of the water minutes before he would have succumbed to the cold.

Roger Reed, senior maritime operations officer with HM Coastguard, said: "This was a very serious incident and could have had a very different outcome.

"We called the port authority which is virtually next door to where this happened. They immediately sent a resource which was there in five minutes.

"Amazingly, it transpired that he wasn't able to swim but luckily his backpack provided him with buoyancy."

The authorities have praised the boy's friend who called the Coastguard directly, saving precious minutes.

Roger added: "We can't praise the friend highly enough for what he did. He knew to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

"Calling the correct service saved precious time which his friend didn't have. He did this all whilst remaining calm with our call taker.

"We also cannot praise Milford Haven Port Authority and the crew of the pilot boat enough - their immediate response to our call for assistance ultimately saved this boy's life in a situation they do not often encounter."

Photo © Philip Halling (cc-by-sa/2.0)