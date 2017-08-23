West Wales Mayor accused of sex offences

23rd August 2017, 13:01

The Mayor of Pembroke has been arrested and charged with several sex offences.

Dyfed Powys Police car

Comments

Cllr Dai Boswell is accused of attacking two children under the age of thirteen.

The offences are alleged to have been committed between 1991 and 1994.

The 56-year-old has been charged with six counts of indecent assault, and one count of rape.

The Conservative county councillor was elected to the Pembroke St Mary North ward in May.

Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed he has been summonsed to Haverfordwest Magistrates to answer the charges in September.

A spokesman for Pembrokeshire County Council said: "This is a Police and CPS matter and the Council can make no further comment at this time.

"Pembrokeshire County Council continues to keep under review all necessary safeguarding measures pending the outcome of any prosecution."

Most Viewed Pictures On Heart

Recently Played Tracks

On Radio: Jason Harrold

4pm - 7pm

Email the show

Text 'WALES' to 82122

Jason Harrold

Stay tuned...

Watch heart TV

  • Now playing: The best feel good music

Don't Miss

Heart VIP

Local

Autumn Weather

Find your local four day weather report here.

Listening To Radio Win With Heart

Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.

Shopping Our Advertisers

Find out more about some of the companies advertising on Heart Wales - West.

Follow Heart on Twitter