West Wales Mayor accused of sex offences

The Mayor of Pembroke has been arrested and charged with several sex offences.
Cllr Dai Boswell is accused of attacking two children under the age of thirteen.
The offences are alleged to have been committed between 1991 and 1994.
The 56-year-old has been charged with six counts of indecent assault, and one count of rape.
The Conservative county councillor was elected to the Pembroke St Mary North ward in May.
Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed he has been summonsed to Haverfordwest Magistrates to answer the charges in September.
A spokesman for Pembrokeshire County Council said: "This is a Police and CPS matter and the Council can make no further comment at this time.
"Pembrokeshire County Council continues to keep under review all necessary safeguarding measures pending the outcome of any prosecution."
