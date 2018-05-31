Emu Sold At Auction In Wiltshire

One of the last remaining Emu puppets has sold at auction for more than £8000.

It was made famous on TV in the 1970s and 1980s by Rod Hull.

Emu was bought a collector who already own Orville the Duck and George, the pink hippo from Rainbow.

Puppeteer Phil Fletcher from Wigan said: ''I'm 41 so I vividly remember seeing Emu on television when I was growing up. Rod Hull was one ofthe best puppeteers, but also criminally under-rated. Because audiences totally bought into the character of Emu, they forgot that Rod was operating him. He was brilliant.''