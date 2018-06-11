Gluten-Free Prescriptions Could Stop In Wiltshire

11 June 2018, 14:31

prescriptions

GP's in Wiltshire could soon be told to stop handing out prescriptions for gluten-free foods.

Wiltshire Clinical Commissioning Group wants our views on the proposals. 

Gluten-free prescribing began in the 1960s when no gluten-free foods or products were readily available, now they can be found in most supermarkets, shops and many cafes. Last year it cost the NHS in Wiltshire £241,487 to supply products like gluten-free bread, pasta and pizza bases. 

Dr Richard Sandford-Hill, Chair of Wiltshire CCG explains, ''The two options proposed are to stop prescribing all gluten-free foods in primary care, or to restrict prescribing to bread and mixes only for those patients with a diagnosis of coeliac disease and/or dermatitis herpetiformis up to the age of 18 years. 

''While these proposals will reduce the amount of staple gluten-free foods available on prescription in Wiltshire, it will not affect the vital help and support available to patients diagnosed with coeliac disease and/or dermatitis herpetiformis via their GP or dietician. There is also no strong clinical evidence that patients who receive gluten-free food on prescription are more likely to comply with a gluten-free diet, or have better health outcomes than those who do not.'' 

