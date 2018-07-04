Major incident declared after two people taken ill in Amesbury

A major incident has been declared after two people were taken ill after being exposed to an unknown substance

Here's the latest from Wiltshire Police:

Wiltshire Police and partners have this evening declared a major incident after it is suspected that two people might have been exposed to an unknown substance in Amesbury.

Emergency services were called to an address in Muggleton Road, Amesbury on Saturday evening after a man and woman, both in their 40s, were found unconscious in a property.

They are both currently receiving treatment for suspected exposure to an unknown substance at Salisbury District Hospital. They are both in a critical condition.

It was initially believed that the two patients fell ill after using possibly heroin or crack cocaine from a contaminated batch of drugs. However, further testing is now ongoing to establish the substance which led to these patients becoming ill and we are keeping an open mind as to the circumstances surrounding this incident.

At this stage it is not yet clear if a crime has been committed. A police investigation has been established.

In addition, a full multi-agency response has been co-ordinated. A number of scenes, believed to be the areas the individuals frequented in the period before they fell ill, will be cordoned off overnight in and around the Amesbury and Salisbury area as a precautionary measure.

The public can expect to see an increased police presence in and around Amesbury and Salisbury.

Salisbury District Hospital is open as usual and is advising people to still attend routine appointments unless they are contacted to state otherwise.

Wiltshire Police and partners will update the public as soon and as regularly as possible.

A Public Health England (PHE) spokesman said: "The current advice from PHE England, based upon the number of casualties affected, is that it is not believed that there is a significant health risk to the wider public. This will be continually assessed as further information becomes known".

If anyone has any information concerning the circumstances surrounding this incident, they should call Wiltshire Police on 999 immediately.