Man Banned From The Centre Of Swindon

A man's been banned from parts of Swindon town centre after admitting causing damage at a local bar.

27 year-old Michael Gibson, Harding Street, pleaded guilty to a charges of using threatening and abusive behaviour at Yates on Bridge Street in January and criminal damage at the same address in May. He also received a tagged curfew from 8pm to 7am daily for eight weeks.

PC Paul Bezzant, Community Co-ordinator for Swindon Town Centre, said: "During the court proceedings on Tuesday I applied and successfully manage to get the CBO granted.

"I feel this is important as it sends a message that continual, anti-social offenders like Gibson will be dealt with robustly. "A breach of this order is a criminal offence and if he chooses to do this he will find himself in court again.

"I want to reassure businesses in the exclusion area that Gibson will be dealt with severely if he is seen breaching this order; a photo of him is attached to help you or any member of the public identify him.

"If you see him breaking the law please call 999 immediately."