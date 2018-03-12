Man Jailed For Breaching Salisbury Cordon

A man's been jailed for 16 weeks for breaching one of the police cordons in Salisbury.

Jamie Knight, 30, of Fair View Road, Wilton, pleaded guilty to a racially-aggravated public order offence, assaulting a police officer, common assault and criminal damage.

Knight was accused of breaching the cordon around The Maltings on Friday evening before being restrained by a police officer and a security guard.

He was also ordered to pay ££500 compensation to the two people injured, as well as costs and a victim surcharge.

Assistant Chief Constable Craig Holden, from Wiltshire Police, welcomed the outcome of the hearing and said he hoped it sent a robust message to the public about the seriousness of the ongoing police investigation in Salisbury.

He said: ''These cordons have been put in place around Salisbury for two very important reasons, to protect the public and to preserve scenes which may be of interest to the investigation.

''I'm sure I do not need to emphasise the seriousness of this Major Incident and the potentially dangerous implications of anyone ignoring our cordons.

''I hope this highlights how robustly the police and the courts will deal with anyone who breaches these cordons and puts themselves and others at risk.''

He added: ''I recognise the disruption to local businesses and local people and want to highlight the commitment of all agencies who are working tirelessly to bring affected areas back to normality. I would like to thank the general public who have continued to cooperate with the police and other emergency services during this complex and unprecedented investigation.''

In relation to this incident, a 29-year-old man from Salisbury has been arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer and released under investigation pending further enquiries.