Nerve Agent - Advice To Diners And Drinkers

12 March 2018, 10:06

Zizzi in Salisbury - station owned

Public Health England have released advice for people who were in the same pub and/or restaurant in Salisbury as Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

This is for anyone who was in The Mill pub between 1.30pm Sunday 4th March and 11.10pm on Monday 5th, or the nearby Zizzi restaurant between 1.30pm on Sunday 4th March and 9pm on Monday 5th. 

- Wash the clothing you were wearing in a washing machine with your regular detergent at the temperature recommended for the clothing.
- Any clothes which cannot be washed, and which would normally be dry cleaned, should be put in two plastic bags tied at the top and stored safely in your own home. Further advice on this to follow. 
- Wipe personal items such as phones, handbags and other electronic items with cleansing or baby wipes and dispose of the wipes in the bin.
- Other items such as jewellery and glasses which cannot go in the washing machine or be cleaned with cleansing or baby wipes, should be hand washed with warm water and detergent and then rinsed with clean cold water.
- Thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water after cleaning any items.

Salisbury Poisoning
 
 
Dr Jenny Harries, from Public Health England said: "The immediate risk to the general public remains low and this has not changed.
"Rigorous scientific analysis has been on-going and we have learnt that there has been some limited contamination in both The Mill pub and Zizzi restaurant in Salisbury. Anyone who visited The Mill pub or Zizzi restaurant where the two affected individuals were can be reassured that this limited exposure will not have harmed their health to date.
"However, there may be a very small health risk associated with repeated contact with belongings which may have been contaminated by this substance.
"We therefore recommend that a precautionary approach is taken and advise people to clean the clothes they were wearing and any possessions they had with them."
 
PHE have also released a Q&A 
 
1. What should I do with the cloths and screen wipes used to clean any items?
Place them in a plastic bag and put in the household bin (ordinary domestic waste).
2. I don’t own a washing machine can I use a launderette?
Yes.
3. What should I do if the clothes I was wearing are dry clean only clothing?
Store these clothes in two plastic bags tied at the top safely in your own home. We are
currently reviewing the best way of cleaning these clothes and will provide further advice
on our website.
4. What should I do with my shoes?
Shoes can initially be wiped clean with a damp cloth and subsequently dried or polished
as normal. The cloth should be disposed of in a plastic bag in the household bin
(ordinary domestic waste).
5. What should I do if I live in the same household as someone who was at the Zizzi
restaurant or Mill pub
These actions are only advised for individuals who were in Zizzi restaurant or The Mill
Pub within the specified timeframes. The advice relates only to clothes they had on and
the personal items they were carrying during the visit. The advice does not apply to
members of the same household who did not visit in person, or their belongings.
6. Should I clean the whole house?
No, additional specific cleaning is necessary only for clothes you were wearing or items
you had with you when you visited Zizzi restaurant or The Mill pub within the specified
timeframe.
7. What if I want to destroy my items?
It should not be necessary to destroy items, the cleaning procedures outlined above
should be sufficient to remove any substances. However, if you do wish to destroy your
items, place them in two plastic bags tied at the top and dispose of them in the
household bin.
8. Why are you only telling me this now?
This is precautionary advice, the immediate risk to the wider public of direct injury has
not changed and remains low, however there may be a very small health risk associated
with repeated contact with items or belongings that may have been contaminated by this
substance. The actions we advise are purely precautionary but will eliminate any
possible risk.
 
 

Salisbury scene

Man Jailed For Breaching Salisbury Cordon

Npower in the red for third year in a row amid customer exodus

Queensland faces 'crocodile invasion' after floods

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

