Nerve Agent - Advice To Diners And Drinkers

Public Health England have released advice for people who were in the same pub and/or restaurant in Salisbury as Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

This is for anyone who was in The Mill pub between 1.30pm Sunday 4th March and 11.10pm on Monday 5th, or the nearby Zizzi restaurant between 1.30pm on Sunday 4th March and 9pm on Monday 5th.

- Wash the clothing you were wearing in a washing machine with your regular detergent at the temperature recommended for the clothing.

- Any clothes which cannot be washed, and which would normally be dry cleaned, should be put in two plastic bags tied at the top and stored safely in your own home. Further advice on this to follow.

- Wipe personal items such as phones, handbags and other electronic items with cleansing or baby wipes and dispose of the wipes in the bin.

- Other items such as jewellery and glasses which cannot go in the washing machine or be cleaned with cleansing or baby wipes, should be hand washed with warm water and detergent and then rinsed with clean cold water.

- Thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water after cleaning any items.





Dr Jenny Harries, from Public Health England said: "The immediate risk to the general public remains low and this has not changed.

"Rigorous scientific analysis has been on-going and we have learnt that there has been some limited contamination in both The Mill pub and Zizzi restaurant in Salisbury. Anyone who visited The Mill pub or Zizzi restaurant where the two affected individuals were can be reassured that this limited exposure will not have harmed their health to date.

"However, there may be a very small health risk associated with repeated contact with belongings which may have been contaminated by this substance.

"We therefore recommend that a precautionary approach is taken and advise people to clean the clothes they were wearing and any possessions they had with them."

PHE have also released a Q&A