Nerve Agent - Advice To Diners And Drinkers
12 March 2018, 10:06
Public Health England have released advice for people who were in the same pub and/or restaurant in Salisbury as Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.
This is for anyone who was in The Mill pub between 1.30pm Sunday 4th March and 11.10pm on Monday 5th, or the nearby Zizzi restaurant between 1.30pm on Sunday 4th March and 9pm on Monday 5th.
Place them in a plastic bag and put in the household bin (ordinary domestic waste).
2. I don’t own a washing machine can I use a launderette?
Yes.
3. What should I do if the clothes I was wearing are dry clean only clothing?
Store these clothes in two plastic bags tied at the top safely in your own home. We are
currently reviewing the best way of cleaning these clothes and will provide further advice
on our website.
4. What should I do with my shoes?
Shoes can initially be wiped clean with a damp cloth and subsequently dried or polished
as normal. The cloth should be disposed of in a plastic bag in the household bin
(ordinary domestic waste).
5. What should I do if I live in the same household as someone who was at the Zizzi
restaurant or Mill pub
These actions are only advised for individuals who were in Zizzi restaurant or The Mill
Pub within the specified timeframes. The advice relates only to clothes they had on and
the personal items they were carrying during the visit. The advice does not apply to
members of the same household who did not visit in person, or their belongings.
6. Should I clean the whole house?
No, additional specific cleaning is necessary only for clothes you were wearing or items
you had with you when you visited Zizzi restaurant or The Mill pub within the specified
timeframe.
7. What if I want to destroy my items?
It should not be necessary to destroy items, the cleaning procedures outlined above
should be sufficient to remove any substances. However, if you do wish to destroy your
items, place them in two plastic bags tied at the top and dispose of them in the
household bin.
8. Why are you only telling me this now?
This is precautionary advice, the immediate risk to the wider public of direct injury has
not changed and remains low, however there may be a very small health risk associated
with repeated contact with items or belongings that may have been contaminated by this
substance. The actions we advise are purely precautionary but will eliminate any
possible risk.