Novichok: £2.8m support package for Wiltshire

Wiltshire Council has welcomed a support package from the Government to help Salisbury and Amesbury as the Novichok investigation continues.

The Prime Minister has confirmed a package worth £2.8m.

Baroness Jane Scott, the Leader of Wiltshire Council, said: ''The impact of both incidents in Amesbury and Salisbury is undoubtedly having an impact and support is urgently needed to assist our local communities and businesses. Since the first incident in March the city of Salisbury has shown its resilience and had started to get back to normal and footfall was slowly increasing. The second incident has inevitably hit hard and everyone is devastated at the tragic death of Dawn Sturgess.

''We recognise that recovery and the return to normal business will take time. This additional funding of £2.8m to support the council is vital. We will continue to allocate the resources needed, both people and funding, to assist the communities and the businesses directly affected by these extraordinary events. Working closely with those impacted we can continue to allocate grants and Business Rate Relief and do all we can to make sure they can sustain this difficult period.

''Since mid-March we lifted car parking charges in all our Salisbury City Centre car park and on Monday (9 July) we replicated this in our Amesbury car parks. Free parking has encouraged shoppers and visitors and this must continue given the current situation. The support from government to assist with this cost is extremely welcome and will be well received by local businesses and shoppers.

''We are working closely with our local and national partners to make sure that we can provide essential support to the communities and businesses affected by these unprecedented incidents.''