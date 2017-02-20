Police Digging Up Gardens In Swindon

Police have begun digging up gardens in Swindon, believed to be at the former home of convicted murderer Christopher Halliwell.

Here's the latest from Wiltshire Police:

Specialist police officers have today (20 February 2017) commenced excavation work within the gardens of two properties in Swindon town centre.

Work at the addresses in Broad Street is expected to last five days.

This intelligence led activity is part of an ongoing investigation being carried out by the Brunel Major Crime Investigation Team.

Detective Chief Inspector Jeremy Carter, who is leading the investigation, said: “Searches are being conducted in the gardens and garages of two properties in Broad Street over this coming week.

“Whilst we do not have plans, at this stage, to search inside the properties there will be some disruption to the occupants. I would like to make it clear that those living at the addresses have no involvement in the investigation and we thank them for their understanding and patience.

“Although we are unable to comment on the nature of our enquiries, we can say that we are acting on intelligence received.”

Superintendent Charlie Armstrong added: “We understand that this activity may cause concern for the local community and residents can expect to see a police cordon in place within the alleyways in Broad Street for the next five days. This should not impact upon other local residents. Officers will continue to patrol the vicinity and will be available for anyone who has any concerns relating to the searches.”