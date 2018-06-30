Salisbury to host Armed Forces Day celebrations in 2019

Salisbury has been chosen to host the Armed Forces Day National Event in 2019.

It is a major boost for the city as it continues to recover from the affects of the nerve agent attack in March.

It will also provide an opportunity to welcome the 4,000 troops and their families who are relocating from Germany to Salisbury Plain by 2020.

Baroness Scott of Bybrook OBE, leader of Wiltshire Council, said: "I am absolutely delighted that Salisbury has been selected to host National Armed Forces Day next year. Wiltshire is proud to be a military county and the Armed Forces and their families make up a significant proportion of Wiltshire's population. This is a fantastic opportunity, on behalf of the whole country, to recognise and celebrate what they do. "It will also be an opportunity to all say thank you for the work they have undertaken in Salisbury to ensure that the city is safe and can return to normal.

"The event is the national focal point for Armed Forces Day celebrations and recognises the hard work and sacrifice of those that serve this country.

"During recent months in Salisbury, we have seen how strong the links are between the city and our Armed Forces community. To be selected to host the Armed Forces Day National Event in 2019 is a wonderful way to thank our service men and women for their contribution and for the job they do to keep us all safe."

The National Armed Forces Day 2019 takes place on Saturday 29 June.

It will be held at Hudson's Field and the city centre. The planning for this major event will get underway immediately.