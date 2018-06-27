Six arrests in Malmesbury

Six people have been arrested after police were called to reports of door-to-door salesmen causing a nuisance in Malmesbury.

They had calls about men trying to sell goods and being abusive and rude when they declined.

A minibus was also seized and a quantity of money seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

A 45-year-old man from Sherwood and a 26-year-old man from Nottingham were arrested on suspicion of exploitation, under the Modern Slavery legislation.

A 17-year-old boy from Redcar and Cleveland and two 15-year-olds from Middlesborough were arrested on suspicion of selling door-to-door without a pedlar's licence.

An 18-year-old from Middlesborough was arrested on suspicion of selling door-to-door without a pedlar's licence and a racially-aggravated public order offence.

They are all currently in police custody.

Inspector Mark Luffman, from Wiltshire North Community Policing Team, said: ''We know what a nuisance these type of door-to-door sellers can be, especially for vulnerable people, such as the elderly, who can feel intimidated by their aggressive sales tactics.

''I would like to thank the members of the public who phoned us and I hope this shows that we will take swift action to arrest and detain those engaging in this anti-social and criminal behaviour.''