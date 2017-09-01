Swindon Half Marathon

Thousands of runners will be hitting the roads of Swindon for the Half Marathon.

A number of roads will be closed on Sunday for the event. The roads will be closed in the direction of the runners only, so access by car in the opposite direction will be possible.

The Borough Council will also be operating many traffic crossings on the course at the busier junctions, and these will allow road users to cross the course under the instruction of marshals when there is space between the runners.

