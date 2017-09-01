Swindon Half Marathon

1 September 2017, 15:24

Swindon half marathon

Thousands of runners will be hitting the roads of Swindon for the Half Marathon.

A number of roads will be closed on Sunday for the event. The roads will be closed in the direction of the runners only, so access by car in the opposite direction will be possible. 

The Borough Council will also be operating many traffic crossings on the course at the busier junctions, and these will allow road users to cross the course under the instruction of marshals when there is space between the runners. 

Find out more here

Trending on Heart

Will and Grace Trailer

The Teaser For Will and Grace Reboot Is Everything We Hoped For!

Scarlett Moffatt Streetmate

Scarlett Moffat Reveals New Hairdo Cut By Her Boyfriend!

Coronation Street cancelled for Five days

Coronation Street Is On Hold For The Next FIVE DAYS And Fans Are Furious

Judges

Len Goodman's Replacement Has THIS Message For Strictly Contestants

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lewis Hamilton hopes Mercedes spoil Ferrari's anniversary party

UEFA investigates PSG's transfer activity after Neymar, Kylian Mbappe spending spree

Kenya election annulment may draw poison of political violence

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News