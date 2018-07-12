Swindon man charged with kidnapping

A Swindon man has been charged with kidnapping.

19-year-old Billy Livingstone from Marlowe Aveune, was charged after police responded to an incident at Greenbridge Retail Park on Monday. 

He appeared before Swindon Magistrates on Wednesday and was remanded in custody. 

A 17-year-old male from Swindon was arrested in connection with the incident, he has been released under investigation. 

Two 15-year-old and a 14-year-old male from Swindon were also arrested on Monday have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

