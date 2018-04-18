Titanic Ticket Goes Up For Auction In Wiltshire

An unused Titanic ticket will be auctioned in Wiltshire on Saturday and it's expected to go for up to £25,000.

The ticket, that will go under the hammer in Devizes, was for the launch of the ship launch in 1911, a year before more than 1,500 people died when the ship hit an iceberg.

Experts said the ticket that will be auctioned is 'extremely rare', but it's still 'one of a handful' that are still out there.

Auctioneer Andrew Aldridge, of Henry Aldridge and Son in Devizes, Wiltshire said it's a 'truly exceptional piece of history'.

"The ticket represents the genesis for Titanic collectors, the launch of a ship is one of the first major events in a ship's life and these tickets are exceptionally rare"

A publicity booklet will also be up for auction on Saturday - it's value is estimated up to £8,000.

The brochure was used to advertised the ship's first class facilities.

Mr Aldridge said, "This is one of, if not the, rarest type of Titanic brochure known".