Wiltshire Parents Urged To Look Out For CSE

Police are urging parents and carers to understand the potential signs of Child Sexual Exploitation.

It's a form of sexual abuse where young people are sexually exploited in return for gifts, money, food, affection, housing, drugs, alcohol or cigarettes.

Often, the young person being exploited will not see themselves as a victim.

Detective Superintendent Deb Smith, Head of Public Protection at Wiltshire Police, said: ''CSE is one of the biggest demands experienced by police forces around the country, but it's one of those areas that many people will not be aware of. This week, we are asking people within our communities to familiarise themselves with some of the most common signs that a young person is being exploited, so they can report it to us and we can take action.

''CSE can happen in many different forms and it can happen to anyone from all different backgrounds, and both boys and girls.

''We are continuing to work extremely closely with partner agencies, including local authorities and the Lucy Faithfull Foundation, to not just bring offenders to justice, but to provide support to victims.

''Help us tackle it and protect some of the most vulnerable people within our society by recognising the signs that someone is at risk.''

Some of the potential signs of CSE include being involved in abusive relationships, being intimidated or fearful of certain people or situations, hanging out with groups of older people, anti-social groups or with other vulnerable peers, getting involved in gangs, having older boyfriends or girlfriends, spending time at places of concern, such as hotels or known brothels, not knowing where they are, because they have been moved around the country, go missing from home, care or education and having new items of clothing, phones etc, given as gifts by the offenders.

If people are concerned that a child is at immediate risk of CSE they should ring Wiltshire Police on 999.

If the child is not at immediate risk but people still have concerns and have some details about the child, such as their name or address and they live in the Borough of Swindon, they should contact Swindon Borough Council's Family Contact Point during office hours (Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm) on 01793 466903 or send an email to FCP@swindon.gov.uk

If the child is not at immediate risk but people still have concerns and have some details about the child, such as their name or address and they live in Wiltshire and not in the Borough of Swindon, they should call the Wiltshire Multi Agency Safeguarding Hub (MASH) on 0300 456 0108

Otherwise people should call the Wiltshire Police non-emergency line on 101 to report their concerns about possible sexual exploitation.