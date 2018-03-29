Yulia Skripal Improving Rapidly After Salisbury Attack

Health officials say the condition of the daughter of a former Russian spy is improving rapidly, more than three weeks after Yulia Skripal and her father were poisoned in Salisbury.

Sergei Skripal remains in a critical but stable condition.

Here's the latest from Salisbury District Hospital:

Following the incident in Salisbury on Sunday 4 March, three people have been treated as inpatients at Salisbury District Hospital. The hospital, via NHS England, has been providing regular updates on the condition of these patients, while respecting our duty of patient confidentiality.

With only two patients now remaining in hospital, we are pleased to be able to inform you that Yulia Skripal is improving rapidly and is no longer in a critical condition. Her condition is now stable.

Her father remains in a critical but stable condition.

Dr Christine Blanshard, Medical Director for Salisbury District Hospital said: “I’m pleased to be able to report an improvement in the condition of Yulia Skripal. She has responded well to treatment but continues to receive expert clinical care 24 hours a day.

“I want to take this opportunity to once again thank the staff of Salisbury District Hospital for delivering such high quality care to these patients over the last few weeks; I am very proud both of our front-line staff and all those who support them.”

Given our duty around patient confidentiality, no further updates will be given at this time.