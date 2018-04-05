Yulia Skripal Thanks Salisbury Hospital Staff

Salisbury poisoning victim Yulia Skripal says she is growing stronger by the day.

She's released a statement thanking staff at Salisbury District Hospital for their care.

“I woke up over a week ago now and am glad to say my strength is growing daily. I am grateful for the interest in me and for the many messages of goodwill that I have received.

“I have many people to thank for my recovery and would especially like to mention the people of Salisbury that came to my aid when my father and I were incapacitated. Further than that, I would like to thank the staff at Salisbury District Hospital for their care and professionalism.

“I am sure you appreciate that the entire episode is somewhat disorientating, and I hope that you’ll respect my privacy and that of my family during the period of my convalescence.”