Yulia Skripal Thanks Salisbury Hospital Staff

5 April 2018, 14:47

Salisbury nerve agent attack victim

Salisbury poisoning victim Yulia Skripal says she is growing stronger by the day.

She's released a statement thanking staff at Salisbury District Hospital for their care.

“I woke up over a week ago now and am glad to say my strength is growing daily. I am grateful for the interest in me and for the many messages of goodwill that I have received. 

“I have many people to thank for my recovery and would especially like to mention the people of Salisbury that came to my aid when my father and I were incapacitated. Further than that, I would like to thank the staff at Salisbury District Hospital for their care and professionalism. 

“I am sure you appreciate that the entire episode is somewhat disorientating, and I hope that you’ll respect my privacy and that of my family during the period of my convalescence.”

