Win An Exclusive Global Awards Artist Goody Bag Full Of Amazing Gifts!

All the stars at the first ever Global Awards got their hands on these goodies... and now you can too!

If you weren't one of the lucky few who managed to attend the first ever Global Awards, don't worry because you're still eligible for the star treatment.

The likes of Sam Smith and Little Mix were treated to some VIP goody bags on the night and now we're giving you the chance to win your very own too!

Featuring everything from hair and skincare goodies, to drinks and your own instant camera to take precious memories with - the Global Awards goody bag will make you feel like a celebrity.

We've got one amazing, treat-filled bag to give away - and here's everything we've crammed inside it:

So what are you waiting for? Just answer the question below to be in with a chance of winning. You've only got until midnight on Sunday 11th March 2018 to enter so you'd better get in there quick. Good luck!