Win 4 Tickets To See Ed Sheeran At Wembley Stadium In June 2018!

Enter for your chance to see Ed Sheeran live at Wembley Stadium in June next year with 3 of your mates!

After the show, we will also put you all up for the night at the Marriott Marble Arch Hotel in two deluxe rooms with breakfast the next day!

Not only that, you will also receive a ‘one of a kind’ framed, signed set list from Ed’s show in New York on 30th September 2017! Pretty amazing!

To get involved and be in with a chance of winning, text the word SHEERAN to 82122. Entries close on Friday 6th October at 1.30pm. Keep your phone handy as we could be calling you.

You must be over 18, available and available between June 14th – 17th 2018 and able to make your own way to Wembley to attend the show. Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered we'll do the bit that raises the money for all those good causes and will automatically take a donation of £3, unless you reply STOP to the first text message we send you.

This is a one-off donation, 100% will go to Global's Make Some Noise. You’re playing across all participating radio stations, which can be found here with full terms and conditions below.

Global’s Make Some Noise is Heart’s very own charity, supporting small but brilliant projects across the UK which help youngsters and their families living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity.

By supporting Global’s Make Some Noise, you’ll be helping small projects make a big difference, so thank you. www.makesomenoise.com

The Promoters are Global Radio, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647). Global Charities is registered with the Fundraising Regulator.

Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs at http://www.makesomenoise.com/premium-rate-phone-text-faqs/ or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 03333 212 196.

Full terms and conditions:

Rules:

1. The following rules (“Rules”) together with Global Charities ("Global Charities") general and competition terms and conditions (the “Terms and Conditions”) (which can be found at www.makesomenoise.com/terms-conditions/ ) apply to the ‘Global’s Make Some Noise Text Competitions’ ("the Competition") as detailed in the Rules.

2. The "Radio Stations" advertising the competition is the Heart Network and Capital Network.

3. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have understood these Rules along with the Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them. The Terms and Conditions are available on request from Global Charities. Details of the competition:

4. To enter the Competition an Entrant must send a text message with the keyword to one of the following radio stations shortcodes Heart – 82122 (SHEERAN), Capital - 83958 (SHEERAN) (the “Text Message Line”). Text messages will be charged at standard network rate. If you text after the closing time you will not be entered but may still be charged. The Text Message Line will open 5pm 3rd October (the “Opening Time”) and close at 1.30pm on Friday 6th October (the “Closing Time”).

5. After entering the Competition, participants will receive a bounceback text message informing them that a voluntary donation to Global’s Make Some Noise (registered charity 1091657 (England & Wales) & SC041475 (Scotland)) of £3 will be taken automatically an hour (60 minutes) after the time the first text was received, unless they reply with the word STOP.

The £3 donation will be taken from the mobile phone used to enter the Competition and 100% of the donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise. 6. For the avoidance of doubt, you do not need to donate in order to be eligible for entry to the competition.

Anyone who replies STOP to the first bounceback message and thereby opts out of donating £3 to Global’s Make Some Noise will still be included in the prize draw.

7. The winner will be notified that they have won using the number of the phone that their text entry was sent from. The winner may be required to answer their phone, talk to the presenter/s and a call recorded with the presenter/s and played on-air.

Unsuccessful entrants will not be contacted.

Eligibility: 8. You must be over 18 to enter the Competition.

9. You can enter up to 10 times only, however, you must text STOP after each entry to opt out of donating £3 to Global’s Make Some Noise. Prize: 10. The prize consists of 4 tickets to watch Ed Sheeran at Wembley Stadium, London in June 2018, exact date TBC.

This prize also includes 2 rooms for 4 people at the Marriott Marble Arch Hotel for a 1-night stay on the evening of show date in June 2018 only and a framed, signed set list from Ed Sheeran’s show in New York on September 30th 2017.

11. No substitute prizes or cash alternatives are available.

12. The prize is non-transferable.

Specific prize terms: Prize: - The prize consists of 4 tickets to watch one Ed Sheeran show at Wembley Stadium, London on one night of the tour in June 2018, date TBC but will be on either 14th, 15th, 16th,17th June 2018.

- Winner will not be able to choose the attendance date, this will be determined by Global’s Make Some Noise at a later date.

- Winners will need to bring photo ID to gain access to the event.

- Travel costs to London are not included.

- All winners will need to abide by the venue terms and conditions: http://www.wembleystadium.com/TheStadium/StadiumGuide/RulesnRegulations

- At least one person attending must be 18 years or above.

- There is an overnight stay for 4 people in 2 rooms at the Marriott Marble Arch Hotel, London in a twin or double room on the evening of the show date only.

- This prize also includes a framed, signed set list by Ed Sheeran from his show in New York on 30th September 2017.

- Unless specified, refreshments are not included.

- The content of the prize may be subject to change and/or substituted with a prize of equal or greater value.

- We require winner name, contact number, postal address & email to facilitate the prize. - Not for resale, not transferable, there is no cash alternative. This is a charity competition and as such no refunds are given.

