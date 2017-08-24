 Win A Luxury Hotel Break In Abu Dhabi

Text to win an amazing 4-night trip to Abu Dhabi.

Heart is giving you the chance to win an incredible four-night 5 star holiday for two in sunny Abu Dhabi.

You and a friend will be flown in style to Abu Dhabi whilst enjoying delicious meals and the latest on demand entertainment, thanks to Etihad Airways.

On arrival, you’ll make your way to the luxurious 5 star Yas Viceroy Abu Dhabi hotel – the only hotel in the world built above a Formula 1 racetrack!

You’ll spend four-nights of bliss in a deluxe room with complimentary breakfast served each morning. This iconic hotel has eleven dining and lounge venues, with cuisine from around the globe, so you’ll be sure to find something that tickles your taste buds!

If that wasn’t enough, you’ll also have access to the two rooftop pools and Yas Beach where you can enjoy stunning sunset panoramic views.

This is one luxury experience you won’t want to miss!

For the chance to win, text the word HOTEL to 82122. Entries close at midday on 6th October 2017 – keep your phone handy then, as we could be calling you.

You must be over 18 to take part. Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered we'll do the bit that raises the money for all those good causes and will automatically take a donation of £3, unless you reply STOP to the first text message we send you. This is a one-off donation, 100% will go to Global's Make Some Noise. You’re playing across all participating radio stations, which can be found here with full Ts&Cs (see below).

Global’s Make Some Noise is BRAND’s very own charity, supporting small but brilliant projects across the UK which help youngsters and their families living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity.

By supporting Global’s Make Some Noise, you’ll be helping small projects make a big difference, so thank you.

